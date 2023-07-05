VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 84,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 43,557 shares.The stock last traded at $61.56 and had previously closed at $61.84.
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $666.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.37.
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.1152 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th.
Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
About VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
- 3 Russell 2000 Stocks to Buy as Small-Caps Make a Comeback
- These Banks Are Boosting Dividends After Safe Stress Tests
- Three (3) Stocks Under $10 That Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Cash-Rich Defensive Companies Making Investors Rich
- Can Valero Energy Corporation Rise To New Highs In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.