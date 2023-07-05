VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 84,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 43,557 shares.The stock last traded at $61.56 and had previously closed at $61.84.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $666.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.37.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.1152 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

About VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter valued at $67,000. BMS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter valued at $256,000.

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

