Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Trading 3.3% Higher

Victoria Gold Corp. (TSE:VGCX – Free Report) shares rose 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$7.77 and last traded at C$7.72. Approximately 242,745 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 487,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VGCX. CIBC lifted their target price on Victoria Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Victoria Gold from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 8th.

Victoria Gold Stock Up 3.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$547.54 million, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.66.

About Victoria Gold

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, explores, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

