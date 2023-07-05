Verge (XVG) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $297.12 Million

Verge (XVG) traded up 31.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 5th. One Verge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. Verge has a total market capitalization of $132.16 million and approximately $297.12 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 137.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,486.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.79 or 0.00333893 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $266.94 or 0.00875573 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00012614 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.18 or 0.00548373 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00062750 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003264 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Verge

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,520,180,188 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

