Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Short Interest Down 19.1% in June

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,600 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the May 31st total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ VERO traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $1.98. 10,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,486. Venus Concept has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $11.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01. The company has a market cap of $10.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.77.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 426.69% and a negative net margin of 47.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Venus Concept will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on VERO. Maxim Group cut shares of Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on Venus Concept from $48.75 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Venus Concept by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,121,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 25,630 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Venus Concept by 1,762.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 186,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 176,208 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Venus Concept by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 177,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. SVB Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Venus Concept in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Venus Concept by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 50,530 shares in the last quarter.

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; and Venus Viva and Venus Viva MD, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin.

