Vår Energi AS (OTCMKTS:VARRY) Stock Price Up 14.6%

Shares of Vår Energi AS (OTCMKTS:VARRY – Free Report) rose 14.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.50 and last traded at $5.50. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Vår Energi AS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th.

Vår Energi AS, an independent upstream oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces hydrocarbons. The company operates four fields on the Norwegian continental shelf, including the Goliat, Marulk, Balder, and Ringhorne and Ringhorne East fields located in the Barents, the Norwegian, and the North Sea, as well as holds ownership interests in 32 producing partner-operated fields on the Norwegian continental shelf.

