Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Increased by Sandbox Financial Partners LLC

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 4.2% of Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VTV opened at $142.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.74. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $147.10. The stock has a market cap of $104.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

