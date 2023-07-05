Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Purchased by Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 64.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up 2.4% of Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,364,142,000 after buying an additional 196,151,351 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,989,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,520,000 after buying an additional 72,499 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,189,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,535,000 after buying an additional 73,621 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $156,481,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 728,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000,000 after purchasing an additional 33,763 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBK opened at $227.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.79. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $188.23 and a 52-week high of $237.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

