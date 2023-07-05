Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VB traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.17. The stock had a trading volume of 190,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,669. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $189.89 and its 200 day moving average is $190.99. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.