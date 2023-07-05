Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Holdings Cut by Wealthspan Partners LLC

Wealthspan Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOT stock opened at $205.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $163.55 and a 12-month high of $209.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

