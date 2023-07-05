Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,454 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 4.1% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $51,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.17. 174,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,416. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.86. The company has a market capitalization of $54.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $228.43.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

