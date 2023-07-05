Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Purchased by Gainplan LLC

Gainplan LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Gainplan LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Gainplan LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 126,359.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900,866,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,931,025,000 after purchasing an additional 900,154,588 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,665,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,264,000 after acquiring an additional 404,442 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,983,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,051,000 after acquiring an additional 90,483 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,519,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,833,000 after acquiring an additional 114,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,104,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,534,000 after acquiring an additional 66,263 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VV traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $202.66. 76,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,096. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.69 and its 200-day moving average is $186.21. The company has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $159.02 and a 12 month high of $203.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

