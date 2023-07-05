Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) is Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s 9th Largest Position

Pioneer Wealth Management Group lowered its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,383 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Monument Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $730,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,018,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 145,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,708,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.40. 3,514,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,785,074. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.99 and a 200-day moving average of $79.45. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.37 and a 12 month high of $82.97.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.2478 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

