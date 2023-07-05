Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Alta Wealth Advisors LLC

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 0.9% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,812,000. High Note Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $282.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $92.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $283.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $265.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

