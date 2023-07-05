Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is First Pacific Financial’s 5th Largest Position

First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 7.4% of First Pacific Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $15,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,976.9% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,818,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,165 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,849,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,705,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,977 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $131,081,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,835,000 after purchasing an additional 499,927 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $283.17. The company had a trading volume of 88,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,518. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.85. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $283.65.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

