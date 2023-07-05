Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Gainplan LLC

Gainplan LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 101.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,511 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Gainplan LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Gainplan LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,630,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,571,326. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.44. The company has a market capitalization of $72.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

