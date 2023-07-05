Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Shares Sold by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 51.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,652 shares during the period. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 39,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.92. The stock had a trading volume of 178,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,983. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $55.45 and a 1-year high of $65.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.2923 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

