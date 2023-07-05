Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,842 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 6.4% of Wealth Architects LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Wealth Architects LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $35,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.76. 651,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,255. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.21 and a 200 day moving average of $154.81. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $162.79. The company has a market cap of $68.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

