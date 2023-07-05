VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Position Reduced by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 61.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,182 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

NYSEARCA:GDX traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,494,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,732,922. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $21.52 and a one year high of $36.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.90 and its 200-day moving average is $31.20.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

