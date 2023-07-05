USD Coin Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (USDC)

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. One USD Coin token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003241 BTC on exchanges. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $27.72 billion and $2.52 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, USD Coin has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

USD Coin Token Profile

USD Coin’s launch date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 27,725,169,733 tokens. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @circle and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling USD Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “USDC is a stablecoin, a type of cryptocurrency that is designed to maintain a stable value relative to a specific asset, in this case, the US dollar. It is managed by the Centre consortium, co-founded by Circle and Coinbase, and overseen by Grant Thornton. USDC is fully collateralized, meaning that it is backed by dollar-denominated assets, which in this case are short-term US Treasury securities. USDC allows investors to buy it using fiat currency, and token holders can redeem their USDC tokens for dollars. It is widely used in the cryptocurrency market and has a number of use cases, including hedging against volatility, stable price-pegging, remittances, crowdfunding, payments for products and services, and financial services such as lending and borrowing. USDC is available on several blockchains and is widely used in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

