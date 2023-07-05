US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTRE) Short Interest Update

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTRE – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UTRE traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.87. 5,336 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.65. US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF has a 1-year low of $48.87 and a 1-year high of $50.47.

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1517 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

About US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF

The US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (UTRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 3-Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-year tenor on the yield curve.

