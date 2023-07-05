US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.73.

USFD has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on US Foods from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On US Foods

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the first quarter worth about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 67.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000.

US Foods Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE USFD opened at $44.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. US Foods has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $44.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.17.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.52 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 1.02%. On average, analysts forecast that US Foods will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

