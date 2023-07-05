Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Ur-Energy from $3.00 to $2.80 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ur-Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.75 to $2.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ur-Energy in a report on Friday, April 14th.
Ur-Energy Price Performance
Shares of URG stock opened at $1.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.23. Ur-Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 8.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.97 million, a PE ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.46.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ur-Energy
About Ur-Energy
Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.
