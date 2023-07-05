Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Ur-Energy from $3.00 to $2.80 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ur-Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.75 to $2.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ur-Energy in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Ur-Energy Price Performance

Shares of URG stock opened at $1.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.23. Ur-Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 8.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.97 million, a PE ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ur-Energy

About Ur-Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 45.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 618,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 193,783 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ur-Energy by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 118,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 42,939 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Ur-Energy by 187.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 432,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 282,194 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ur-Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,332,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,932,000 after purchasing an additional 249,648 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Ur-Energy in the first quarter worth $95,000. 49.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

