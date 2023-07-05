UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.48 Million

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $3.61 billion and $1.48 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 3% lower against the dollar. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be purchased for about $3.88 or 0.00012722 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $102.47 or 0.00335943 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000400 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Token Profile

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 929,910,994 tokens. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

