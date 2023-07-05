UNIUM (UNM) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $574.87 Million

UNIUM (UNM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. UNIUM has a total market cap of $574.87 million and approximately $15,006.06 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, UNIUM has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. One UNIUM token can now be purchased for approximately $20.26 or 0.00065647 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNIUM Profile

UNIUM’s launch date was October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,300,000 tokens. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UNIUM is klaytn.unium.finance. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UNIUM’s official message board is medium.com/@unium.nft.

UNIUM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 20.47109534 USD and is up 1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $15,812.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klaytn.unium.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNIUM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNIUM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

