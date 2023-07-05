United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stock Holdings Reduced by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lowered its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,504 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the period. United Rentals accounts for approximately 4.0% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $42,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,379,000 after buying an additional 186,931 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in United Rentals by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,756,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $624,121,000 after acquiring an additional 170,958 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $586,415,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $497,410,000 after buying an additional 22,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 104,089.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,961,000 after buying an additional 1,340,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI opened at $448.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.05. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $235.39 and a one year high of $481.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.88.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.12 by ($0.17). United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

URI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on United Rentals from $544.00 to $482.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $515.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $419.92.

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.