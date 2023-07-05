United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Short Interest Update

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, an increase of 34.2% from the May 31st total of 2,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 765,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Natural Foods

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNFI. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 76,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in United Natural Foods by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,467,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,937,000 after purchasing an additional 249,130 shares during the period. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 28,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

United Natural Foods Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UNFI traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $20.01. The company had a trading volume of 816,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,276. United Natural Foods has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $48.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 0.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UNFI shares. Northcoast Research cut United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded United Natural Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

About United Natural Foods

(Free Report)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.