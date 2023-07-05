UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $23.40

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.40 and last traded at $23.40, with a volume of 142 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.40.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.50 and its 200 day moving average is $18.99.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail and corporate banking services. It also offers payments and liquidity; working capital; and international trade related services. The company provides sustainable finance, patient capital, corporate finance, rating, and capital structure advisory, and financial sponsor solutions.

