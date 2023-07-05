UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,840,000 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the May 31st total of 6,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on UDR from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on UDR from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on UDR in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UDR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.83.

Shares of NYSE UDR traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.66. 899,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,138,835. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.77. UDR has a one year low of $37.18 and a one year high of $50.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 560.02%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in UDR by 96.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of UDR by 6,400.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of UDR by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily REIT with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S. markets. As of December 31, 2022, UDR owned or had an ownership position in 58,390 apartment homes including 554 homes under development.

