U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $21.78

Shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS – Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.78 and last traded at $21.77, with a volume of 874239 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.65.

U.S. Global Jets ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.10 and its 200 day moving average is $18.96.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Global Jets ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 165,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 17,771 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,771,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 29,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the period.

U.S. Global Jets ETF Company Profile

The U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Stuttgart US Global Jets (USD) index. The fund invests in both US and non-US airline companies. This concentrated portfolio is weighted towards domestic passenger airlines. JETS was launched on Apr 28, 2015 and is managed by US Global.

