Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 746,500 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the May 31st total of 544,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 337,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of TKC stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.59. 328,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,363. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.39.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $911.81 million during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

TKC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 19,617 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 23,462 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,847 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,094 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 17.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,187 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.