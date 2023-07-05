TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.83

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.83 and traded as high as $13.96. TTM Technologies shares last traded at $13.87, with a volume of 134,892 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TTMI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

TTM Technologies Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $544.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Tony Sanchez sold 7,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $95,769.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,256 shares in the company, valued at $312,328.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of TTM Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 55.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 55,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 19,783 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 89,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 11,093 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,498,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,122,000 after purchasing an additional 162,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 31.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 8,185 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale engineered systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

Featured Articles

