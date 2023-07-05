Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Trading 4.1% Higher

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.44 and last traded at $18.44. 85,382 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 346,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st.

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

Tsakos Energy Navigation Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $544.75 million, a PE ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Increases Dividend

Tsakos Energy Navigation ( NYSE:TNP Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The shipping company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.15. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 38.61%. The firm had revenue of $261.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from Tsakos Energy Navigation’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.15. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tsakos Energy Navigation

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNP. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 7.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 189,278 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 13,698 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 157.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 39,309 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 167.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 12,804 shares during the period. 23.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. It also operates a fleet of double-hull vessels, comprising of conventional tankers, LNG carriers, and suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.