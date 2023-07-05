Trust Co. of Virginia VA Sells 66 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for about 1.7% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $15,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at about $494,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.9% in the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 42,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 36.2% in the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at about $1,249,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $750.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $755.17.

Insider Activity

BlackRock Trading Down 0.5 %

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BLK stock traded down $3.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $689.86. The company had a trading volume of 87,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,236. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $669.92 and a 200 day moving average of $688.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 4.20. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $785.65. The company has a market capitalization of $103.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.03%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

