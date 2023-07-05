Trust Co. of Virginia VA Sells 3,032 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lowered its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 217,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,032 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $8,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,942,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 509.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 366,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,294,000 after buying an additional 306,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAG traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $33.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 776,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,309,205. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.30 and a 1-year high of $41.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.47 and its 200 day moving average is $36.71. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.54.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.04%.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,739,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,848.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,739,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,848.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $260,613.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,466.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAG. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.69.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

