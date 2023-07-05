Trust Co. of Virginia VA Sells 117 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000.

IVV stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $445.55. 553,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,064,426. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $446.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $425.62 and its 200 day moving average is $409.72. The stock has a market cap of $332.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

