Trust Co. of Virginia VA Purchases New Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 202,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,057,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 261,788 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,817,000 after acquiring an additional 26,637 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 18,645 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 122,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $230,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 234,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,493,312. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $230,208.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,493,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,776 shares of company stock worth $894,070 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of Williams Companies stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,279,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,125,220. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.09 and its 200 day moving average is $30.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.18. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $35.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James cut Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Truist Financial cut Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.42.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

