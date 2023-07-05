Trust Co. of Virginia VA Purchases 1,722 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,298 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 1.2% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $10,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,272 shares of company stock worth $21,895,444. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe Trading Down 0.4 %

ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Adobe from $370.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on Adobe from $480.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.19.

ADBE stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $483.46. 439,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,374,171. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.36 billion, a PE ratio of 46.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.32. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $518.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $416.26 and a 200-day moving average of $377.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.