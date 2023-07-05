Trust Co. of Virginia VA Has $9.64 Million Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $9,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 18.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,169,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,538,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,970 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,270,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,498,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,948 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,438,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $592,208,000 after purchasing an additional 32,545 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,799,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $523,425,000 after purchasing an additional 453,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,477,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $379,283,000 after purchasing an additional 82,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total value of $200,627.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,242.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TROW. Citigroup began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.73.

TROW stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.07. The stock had a trading volume of 90,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,051. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.83. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

