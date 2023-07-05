Trust Co. of Virginia VA Has $4.04 Million Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA cut its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 60.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 112,470 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 7.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,325,000 after acquiring an additional 12,002 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 30.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dominion Energy

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

D stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.64. 709,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,410,799. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $86.28.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 186.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.36.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

