trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 245,600 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the May 31st total of 328,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 337,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of TRVG stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $1.33. 225,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,261. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.45. trivago has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $2.03.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $119.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.45 million. trivago had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 19.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that trivago will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in trivago by 253.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 81,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 58,698 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new position in shares of trivago during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,135,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in trivago during the first quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in trivago in the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in trivago during the first quarter worth $2,418,000. Institutional investors own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRVG shares. StockNews.com raised trivago from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of trivago in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of trivago in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, trivago presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.98.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides travel search for different types of accommodations, such as hotels, vacation rentals, and private apartments; and enable advertiser access through website and apps.

