Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.31

Shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.31 and traded as high as C$3.60. Trican Well Service shares last traded at C$3.53, with a volume of 400,925 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on TCW. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$781.60 million, a PE ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.31.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.03. Trican Well Service had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The company had revenue of C$297.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$280.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trican Well Service Ltd. will post 0.5201863 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Trican Well Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

