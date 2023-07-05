TRB Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 20,000 S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

TRB Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,895,000. S&P Global comprises about 3.2% of TRB Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.
In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total value of $2,692,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,770 shares in the company, valued at $58,786,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,770 shares in the company, valued at $58,786,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total value of $2,023,671.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,906,757.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,641 shares of company stock valued at $6,026,305. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NYSE:SPGI traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $399.37. The company had a trading volume of 440,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,437. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $405.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $373.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.51. The company has a market capitalization of $128.60 billion, a PE ratio of 46.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 42.35%.
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.
