Trakm8 (LON:TRAK) Shares Up 3.3%

Trakm8 Holdings PLC (LON:TRAK – Free Report) traded up 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 15.80 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 15.50 ($0.20). 62,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 41,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15 ($0.19).

Trakm8 Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £7.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -387.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 15.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.06.

About Trakm8

(Free Report)

Trakm8 is a UK based technology leader in fleet management, insurance telematics, optimisation and dashboard camera systems. Through IP owned technology, the Group analyses data collected by its installed base of telematics units to fine tune the algorithms that are used to produce its telematics-based solutions; these score driver behaviour, monitor vehicle health and continuously improve the security and operational efficiency of both private drivers and company fleets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trakm8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trakm8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.