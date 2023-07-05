Traders Purchase Large Volume of Plug Power Call Options (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 78,495 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 23% compared to the typical daily volume of 64,043 call options.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PLUG shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Plug Power from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Plug Power from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.57.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Plug Power by 407.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 572,580 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,031,000 after acquiring an additional 459,664 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 40,266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 8,489 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,146,526 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,553,000 after buying an additional 243,041 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. Institutional investors own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,762,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,100,795. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.75. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $31.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $210.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.67 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 18.72% and a negative net margin of 100.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

