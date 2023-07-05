TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $23.65

Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.65 and traded as high as $23.71. TowneBank shares last traded at $23.63, with a volume of 73,303 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TOWN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TowneBank in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of TowneBank in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of TowneBank from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of TowneBank from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of TowneBank from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TowneBank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

TowneBank Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.08.

TowneBank Increases Dividend

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). TowneBank had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $224.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. TowneBank’s payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in TowneBank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC grew its position in TowneBank by 285.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in TowneBank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in TowneBank by 230.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in TowneBank by 36.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. 54.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

