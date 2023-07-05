TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTE. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the first quarter worth about $1,058,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 10.5% in the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 16.1% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $58.14 on Wednesday. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $44.61 and a 52 week high of $65.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $142.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.08.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 28.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.585 dividend. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

