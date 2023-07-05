Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, an increase of 35.9% from the May 31st total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 286,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Shares of Torrid stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $2.83. The stock had a trading volume of 48,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,919. Torrid has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $8.29. The stock has a market cap of $293.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.16.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $293.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.16 million. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Torrid will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURV. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Torrid by 85.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Torrid by 506.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 9,186 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Torrid during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Torrid during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Torrid during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CURV shares. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Torrid from $5.50 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Torrid from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Torrid from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Torrid has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.07.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

