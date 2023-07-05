Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $49.41

Shares of Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT – Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 49.41 ($0.63) and traded as low as GBX 48.20 ($0.61). Topps Tiles shares last traded at GBX 48.20 ($0.61), with a volume of 66,541 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.89) price objective on shares of Topps Tiles in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Topps Tiles Trading Up 3.1 %

The company has a market cap of £98.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,616.67 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 50.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 49.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 392.74.

Topps Tiles Cuts Dividend

About Topps Tiles

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. Topps Tiles’s payout ratio is 13,333.33%.

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for residential and commercial markets in the United Kingdom. The company offers bathroom, kitchen, floor, wall, and mosaic tiles, under floor heating products, wet room tools, and hand tools and accessories, as well as fixing and finishing products, including adhesives and primers, grouts, silicone, trims, doorbars, and matting and leveling products.

