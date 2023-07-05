Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Short Interest Update

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the May 31st total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 246,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tilly’s news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.76 per share, for a total transaction of $54,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,149,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,438,614.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 717,384 shares of company stock worth $5,113,906 over the last three months. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tilly’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLYS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Tilly’s by 11,387.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 7,060 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Tilly’s by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Tilly’s by 25.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 19,659 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tilly’s by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,706,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,969,000 after purchasing an additional 26,857 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tilly’s by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,207,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,300,000 after purchasing an additional 43,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Trading Up 1.3 %

Tilly’s stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.16. The stock had a trading volume of 174,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,408. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.94 million, a PE ratio of -78.55 and a beta of 1.64. Tilly’s has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $10.35.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.06). Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $123.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tilly’s will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Tilly’s from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet cut Tilly’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com cut Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tilly’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, and related equipment for skateboarding, snowboarding, and surfing.

Further Reading

