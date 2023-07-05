Thunderbird Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF – Free Report) shares rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.55 and last traded at $2.55. Approximately 2,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 15,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.62.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Company Profile

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc develops, produces, and distributes film and television programs in Canada, the United States, Denmark, the Republic of Ireland, and internationally. Its portfolio consists of animated, factual, and scripted projects. The company's programs cover various genres with a focus on children's productions, scripted comedy and dramas, and unscripted contents.

